Rock County

Arrest

AUSTIN TERRY MEYERS, 20, of 1716 Arbutus St., Janesville, at 8:13 p.m. Friday at his home, on charges of possession of Schedule I, II narcotic; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of THC.

Intoxicated driving arrests

ENRIQUE VARA, 35, of N6787 University Road, Elkhorn, at 4:34 a.m. Saturday at Whilden Court and Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville. Also arrested on suspicion of probation violation, resisting or obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property, possession of THC, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

CHAD NICHOLAS WEBB, 35, of 2419 Mount Zion Ave., Janesville, at 10 p.m. Thursday at Reuther Way and Jackson Street, Janesville. The offense was listed as Webb’s third for intoxicated driving.