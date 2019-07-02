Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

ALEXA S. BRADLEY, 27, of 30 Countryside Drive, No. 1, Evansville, at 3:29 a.m. Sunday at 11420 W. Gibbs Lake Road, town of Porter.

JACOB D. DIETRICH, 23, of Schaumburg, Illinois, at 1:38 a.m. Saturday at 8136 E. Highway 59, town of Lima, on charges of operating while intoxicated causing injury.

NICHOLAS N. ELLENBECKER, 33, of Grafton, at 4:14 p.m. Sunday at I-43 and Highway 140, town of Clinton.

WILLIE JAMES ANTHONY PRITCHARD, 31, of 2909 Woodlane Drive, No. 8, Janesville, at 1:24 a.m. Monday at 700 S. Main St., Janesville. Also cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC and probation violation.

SALLY V. WALLACE, 33, of 1937 Alden Road, Apt. B, Janesville, at 3:30 a.m. Monday at 1548 Kellogg Ave., Janesville. Also cited for battery and disorderly conduct.