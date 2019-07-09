Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

KYLE T. GOIKE, 29, of 2121 Liberty Lane, Janesville, at 11:40 p.m. Sunday at Milwaukee Street and Randall Avenue, Janesville.

KENNETH D. HOWARD, 33, of 411 W. Racine St., No. 200, Janesville, at 8:51 p.m. Saturday at 7813 S. Lathers Road, town of Turtle.

LUIS ALFONSO ORELLANO DURON, 38, unknown address, Evansville, at 12:34 a.m. Saturday at 9813 N. Highway 14, town of Union. Also cited for resisting or obstructing an officer and operating without a valid driver’s license.

COURTNEY L. TITUS, 39, of 1210 King St., No. 1, Janesville, at 2:32 a.m. Sunday at Milton Avenue and Memorial Drive, Janesville.

Accidents

JOHN PAUL ROAD, JANESVILLE, at 3:05 p.m. Thursday. Jayce Xavier Rocha, 16, of 4645 Highview Drive, Milton, didn’t slow down in time and hit a stopped vehicle driven by Teresa A. Deaton, 56, of 2427 Chaparral Drive, Janesville. Deaton’s vehicle then hit a vehicle driven by Jazmin Nhem, 20, of 211 Dairyland Drive, Milton. Deaton was transferred to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, with a possible injury.

MILWAUKEE STREET WEST OF WRIGHT ROAD, JANESVILLE, at 7:36 a.m. Wednesday. Thomas H. Gottschalk, 43, of Watertown, pulled into the street after stopping at a stop sign and struck a vehicle driven by Abigail Rae Smith, 22, of 1612 Morningside Drive, No. 1, Janesville. Smith was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, with a possible injury.

WRIGHT ROAD NORTH OF MILWAUKEE STREET, JANESVILLE, at 4:02 p.m. Sunday. Kaley Jo White, 17, of 3334 Spruce St., Janesville, rear-ended a semitrailer truck driven by Brain E. Schrage, 58, of Carlyle, Illinois. White was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, with a possible injury.

Walworth County

Charged

LUIS A. AROCHO, 20, of West Allis, with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of marijuana. Whitewater police say on June 21, they responded to a party on North Prince Street and found Arocho with eight bindles of cocaine weighing 2.2 grams and 3.5 grams of marijuana.

AURELIUS L. CANADA, 23, of Chicago, and TYJUAN D. REESE, 24, also of Chicago, with party to improperly possessing a credit card scanning device and possession of marijuana. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on June 12, they stopped a car for speeding and found blunt ends with marijuana, a credit card scanner, blank credit cards and a card belonging to someone else.

CURTIS L. HOWARD, 41, of 527 Rogers St., Milton, with second-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Whitewater police say on May 19, they found Howard with 1.4 grams of marijuana and a pipe. Milton police at the time also were looking for Howard on a charge of disorderly conduct as an act of domestic abuse.

AARON M. SHANKLIN, 23, of Stoughton, with three counts of delivering marijuana, one of which as party to the crime. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say in November and December they conducted controlled buys of marijuana and THC oil from Shanklin.

JOSHUA G. TRACY, 35, of 1240 Barnes St., No. 4, Delavan, with second-offense possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping. City of Delavan police say on June 11 or 12, they found Tracy with 4.8 grams of cocaine and a scale.