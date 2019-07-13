Public record for July 14, 2019 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Rock CountyReportedVANDALISM to two semitrailers at Hufcor, 2101 Kennedy Road, Janesville, at 7:08 a.m. Friday. Damage from gang graffiti estimated at $12,000. SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Sections AgricultureBusinessCommunity BriefsCrimeEducationGovernmentHealth CareLocal NewsNames in the NewsNation/WorldPoliticsPublic RecordStateWalworth County E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Upcoming Events Jul 13 Cars Time Forgot Car Show Sat, Jul 13, 2019 Lake Lawn Resort Jul 13 Adult reading program Sat, Jul 13, 2019 Lake Geneva Public Library Jul 13 Garden Art Exhibit: "Dazzling Dragonfly" Sat, Jul 13, 2019 Rotary Botanical Gardens Jul 13 Fort Atkinson Farmers Market Sat, Jul 13, 2019 downtown Fort Atkinson Jul 13 Janesville Farmers Market Sat, Jul 13, 2019 100 block of North Main St. The Latest Four local squads win two state tournament games Saturday River Monsters win two games at Plover Public record for July 14, 2019 Fontana Village Board eyes regulation of CBD products Nonprofit celebrates 50 years of making Janesville a better place Bremel: Paying board members takes away from their service Remembering Apollo 11: Three share unique stories Other Views: Democrats, grow a spine Thiessen: Biden's electability is a myth Edgerton man suspected of fourth OWI Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesShirtless, ‘highly intoxicated’ Whitewater man stole ambulance, prosecutors sayNew gastropub coming to corner of Janesville's Main and Milwaukee streetsRock County Board reinstates employee fired over suspicions of stealing toilet paperVegas Club manager, half-brother charged with trying to steal from clubA Busch-ing bride: Janesville couple wins beer company's wedding contestJanesville man faces fourth intoxicated driving chargeDeath notices for July 11, 2019Kelli L. BauerJanesville officials to review safety at downtown town square after boy falls into riverDeath notices for July 10, 2019 Images Videos CollectionsAlbion, Evansville renew Home Talent League rivalryTop sports photos for June 2019The creation of the Black Hawk muralJanesville Town Square Gran Prix 2019Shopiere Days in the Town of TurtleStudent art Stocks Market Data by TradingView