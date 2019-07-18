Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrest

DARIO J. XOLOZAPO, 19, of 2521 Holiday Drive, No. 4, Janesville, at 4:09 a.m. Tuesday at Holiday and Lexington drives, Janesville.

Reported

ROBBERY at Motel 6, 3907 Holiday Drive, Janesville, at 3:26 a.m. Tuesday. A man entered a gas station near the motel and said three men had broken into his room and took his cellphone. The man disappeared by the time police arrived, but police located the room and say they have probable cause to arrest a man on charges of false imprisonment, attempted strong-armed robbery and battery.

Charged

JOSEPH D. WILLIAMS, 28, of 11452 N. Dondor Ave., Edgerton, with two counts of burglary and two counts of theft. He is accused of burglarizing two homes on North Highway 59 in the town of Milton in May, taking money.