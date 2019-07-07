Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrest

PETER S. KESSLER, 39, of 926 Cornelia St., Janesville, 9:53 p.m. Friday at Blackbridge Road and Milton Avenue, Janesville. Police stopped a vehicle Kessler was driving in violation of a 9:30 p.m. curfew that is a provision of his occupational driving permit. Police smelled a “strong odor of marijuana coming from Kessler’s vehicle.” It was his third offense.

Green County

Intoxicated driving arrest

CATHY L. AURAND, 50, Lena, at 6:32 p.m. Friday at 710 21st St., Monroe, after police responded to a traffic complaint.

Accident

WEST 6400 BLOCK OF FARMERS GROVE ROAD, town of New Glarus, at 12:07 p.m. Friday, a vehicle driven eastbound on Farmers Grove Road by Trevor D. Rodebaugh, 17, Blanchardville, went out control after Rodebaugh “became distracted,” authorities said. The vehicle left the road and crashed into a power pole, then rolled and landed on its roof in a ditch at a t-intersection at Farmers Grove Road and Disch Road. A 14-year-old female riding with Rodebaugh was injured and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Rodebaugh was cited for failure to control a motor vehicle.