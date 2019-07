Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrest

COURTNEY L. TITUS, of 1210 King St., Janesville, at 2:32 a.m. Sunday at Milton Avenue and East Memorial Drive, Janesville.

Arrest

GLENN M. HETZER, 52, 1270 S. River Road, Janesville, at 11:36 a.m. Saturday at home on one count of felon in possession of a firearm.