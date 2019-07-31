Rock County

Arrest

SHANNON M. BOUTON, 46, of 1042 Bingham Ave., Janesville, at 2:49 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of South Oakhill Avenue, Janesville, on one count of felony recklessly endangering safety.

Intoxicated driving arrests

KENNETH R. CRISP, 27, of 393 E. Madison Ave., Milton, at 10:33 p.m. Saturday at Milton-Harmony Townline and Henke roads. A Rock County sheriff’s deputy stopped Crisp’s vehicle for defective tail lamps. Crisp had bloodshot eyes, “slurred speech” and open intoxicants in his vehicle, according to the arrest report. He was booked into the Rock County jail after apparently failing a field sobriety test. It was his second offense.

WILLIAM L. MILLIS, 56, of 7240 E. Ryan Road, Milton, at 4:22 p.m. Sunday at 7240 E. Ryan Road, town of Milton. Millis was sitting in a vehicle that was in a driveway. He smelled of intoxicants and apparently failed a field sobriety test, according to the arrest report. It was his second offense.

Reported

BURGLARY at 6:23 p.m. Saturday in the 8200 block of East Highway 14, town of Bradford. A witness reported seeing a man get out of a “pea-green” four-door hatchback vehicle, run into a building after looking in the windows, and then run out a side door carrying a portable air conditioning unit.

HIT AND RUN at 11:55 p.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Pomeroy Road, Edgerton. A sheriff’s deputy spotted pickup truck that matched a “suspect” being sought by the sheriff’s office. The person driving the pickup was heading south on Pomeroy Road, crashed the pickup near the intersection of Dallman and Pomeroy roads, then continued to drive off through a bean field. Police recovered two chainsaws and a telescoping pole from the site of the crash.

THEFT at 9:39 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Holly Drive, Janesville. A woman reported a theft of $800 worth of gold jewelry.

STRONG-ARMED ROBBERY at 1:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Rockport Road, Janesville. A man reported he was assaulted by three people. The assailants took his money and cellphone. Police took three juveniles into custody on suspicion of robbery. Police recovered the stolen money. The cellphone has not been located.

Charged

TYLER D. KJELL, 18, of 2531 S. River Road, Janesville, with robbery by use of force, substantial battery and two counts of bail jumping. He and an accomplice are accused of robbing a teenager who was trying to sell them THC cartridges July 21 in the 200 block of Longwood Drive, Janesivlle. An arrest warrant was issued.

LARRY E. FALCONBURY JR., 34, of 402 Pease Court, Janesville, with false imprisonment, strangulation/suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct, all as acts of domestic abuse. He is accused of assaulting a woman in her Janesville residence March 28. An arrest warrant was issued.