Rock County

Arrests

SCOTT A. BARRON, 48, 120 St. Lawrence Ave., Janesville, at 2:57 a.m. Thursday at the city of Janesville’s downtown parking deck, 13 N. Parker Drive, on suspicion of one felony count of false emergency 911 use.

MARTEZ L. REED, 20, 1315 W. State St., Janesville, at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at 1611 Eagle Lane, Janesville, on suspicion of one count of burglary. Also cited for criminal damage to property and theft of movable property.

WHITNEY C. PINNEY, 30, 915 Caroline St., Janesville, at 9:24 p.m. Tuesday at Center Avenue and Delavan Drive on suspicion of one count of felony possession of a schedule I and II narcotic. Also cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

JONAH R. HARRIS, 52, 2610 N. Lexington Drive, Janesville, at 8:28 p.m. Monday at home on suspicion of one count of felony false imprisonment. Also cited for battery and criminal damage to property.

JAMAR L. JOHNSON, 29, Beloit, at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at County D and Second Street, Afton, on suspicion of one count of sale or manufacture of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance. Also cited for a parole violation.

Charged

MARTEZ L. REED JR., 20, of 1315 W. State St., Janesville, with burglary, criminal damage to property, theft and bail jumping. He is accused of taking money and other items from a residence in the 1600 block of Eagle Lane, Janesville, on July 4.

CATYANA J. PROCHAZKA, 20, of 1820 Bond Place, Janesville, with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct. She is accused of driving toward a woman with the intent of hitting her, causing the woman to dive out of the way, after a fight involving the two women and a juvenile the night of July 1 at 1951 Center Ave., Janesville.

RUSSELL J. CARTER, 26, of Wynne, Arizona, with substantial battery and disorderly conduct. He is accused of punching another man with whom he was visiting Janesville on business, breaking his cheekbone, on March 9. An arrest warrant was issued.