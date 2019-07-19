Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrest
ANDREW JOSEPH OLINGER, 34, of 1827 Green Forest Run, Janesville, at 2:44 p.m. Friday at Wright Road and La Mancha Drive, Janesville, on charges of first offense operating while intoxicated.
Updated: July 21, 2019 @ 12:28 am
