Rock County

Arrests

LEONTAE RASHAUN PORTER, 24, of Madison, at 9:43 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Benton Avenue and Hoover Street, Janesville, on charges of fleeing an officer, resisting or obstructing officer, and probation violation after a high-speed chase on Benton Avenue, Harding Street and Memorial Drive, followed by a foot chase that ended in the 400 block of North Oakhill Avenue.

PIERRE T. HORTON, 31, of 220 Cherry St., Janesville, at 9 a.m. Monday at 3501 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville, on charges of fraudulent use of a financial card.

Charged

ANTONIO D. WOODSON, 39, of 1947 Grant St., Janesville, with strangulation/suffocation, false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct, all as acts of domestic abuse. Woodson is accused of holding a knife to the neck of a woman and assaulting her at a residence on South County D, town of Rock.