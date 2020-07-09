Rock County
Accident
BLACKHAWK COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION, 1545 CENTER AVE., JANESVILLE, at 9:54 a.m. Friday, July 3, when a car driven by Deaninne Daviston, 51, of 420 N. Jackson St., No. 2, Janesville, accidentally accelerated in the drive-thru and struck a car driven by Gary J. Roetering, 63, of 1400 Swallow Lane, Janesville, who was transported from the scene to a local hospital with a suspected minor back injury.
Charged
RONALD T. LONG, 53, of Stoughton, with concealing stolen property. Rock County sheriff's deputies say on Nov. 9, 2019, Long had a Bobcat skid steer worth about $14,000 that had been reported stolen through the Verona Police Department in 2015 in the woods on property in the town of Fulton.