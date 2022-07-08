Rock County
Felony arrests
JEFFREY A. CAPLES, 33, of Brodhead, on Sunday, May 22 in Beloit on felony charges of attempting to flee or elude an officer.
MARISSA L. MAY, 29, of Janesville, at 7:08 a.m. Thursday, June 2, at home on felony charges of physical abuse of a child.
KEVIN A. HELWIG, 53, of Janesville, at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, in Janesville, on felony charges of possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver, with a modifier of being on or near a school property, and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
HAYLEY K. RICHTER, 42, of Edgerton, at 4:18 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at the Walmart Supercenter, 3800 Deerfield Drive, Janesville, on felony charges of knowingly trafficking food stamps.
NICOLE D. S. LEMKE, 29, of Janesville, at 5:12 p.m. Friday, June 10, in the 1700 block of Royce Avenue, Beloit, on felony charges of burglary of a building or a dwelling.
ALICIA M. JONES, 30, of Beloit, at 11:54 a.m. Monday, June 20, at the intersection of Madison Road and Liberty Avenue, Beloit, on felony charges of knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended and causing great bodily harm.
BRIAN G. MIKKELSON, 49, of the town of Union, on Wednesday, June 22, at home on felony charges of strangulation and suffocation.
DEVAN J. CHIDESTER, 25, of Janesville, at 5:58 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Hedberg Library, Janesville, on felony charges of swatting/reporting a false emergency, with a repeated modification.
A 17-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE GIRL at 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 27, at home on felony charges of intimidation of a domestic abuse victim, strangulation and suffocation, and false imprisonment.
TOMMY G. WEBSTER, 25, of Janesville, at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, in the 1100 block of Portland Avenue, Beloit, on felony charges of burglary of a building or dwelling.
TOMMY L. HERMAN, 28, of Fort Atkinson, on Wednesday, June 29, on North Lake Street, town of Milton, on felony charges of strangulation and suffocation and threat to a law enforcement officer.
PATRICK T. CECIL, of Janesville, at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, near the intersection of Racine and River streets, Janesville, on felony charges of false imprisonment.
SHANELLI K. MADDING, of Beloit, at 12:49 p.m. Friday, July 1, at the Rock County Jail, 200 E. Highway 14, on felony charges of battery by a prisoner.
WALTER J. RICE IV, 52, of Orfordville, at 5:53 p.m. Friday, June 1, at the intersection of Coon Island Road and Highway 11, Orfordville, on felony charges of hit-and-run with injury and operating while intoxicated causing injury, second offense.
STONE M. HUDSON, 28, of Roscoe, Illinois, at 8:47 p.m. Friday, June 1, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, 1000 Mineral Point Ave., on felony charges of threat or battery to a law enforcement officer after putting his leg around an officer’s neck and kicking them during a medical evaluation.
DEBROAH K. MARSH, 32, of Janesville, at 3:27 a.m. Saturday, July 2, on Wisconsin Avenue, Beloit, on felony charges of possession of an electric weapon without a permit.
VONTRELL J. THOMAS, 19, of Janesville, at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at the Rock County Jail, 200 E. Highway 14, on felony charges of throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker.
JAMES R. CONNERS, 43, of Janesville, at midnight on Monday, July 4, in the 1400 block of Laurel Avenue, on felony charges of intimidating a victim with force.
HENRY L. BELOW, 53, of Janesville, at 4:20 p.m. Monday, July 4, at his residence, on felony charges of false imprisonment with a domestic violence modifier.
NIKKITA N. GREEN, 19, of Beloit, at 4 a.m. Saturday, April 30, in the 1200 block of Bluff Street, Beloit, on felony charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
SHANELLE L. SANCHEZ, 39, of Monroe, at 11 a.m. Monday, May 23, at the Home2Suites, 2750 Cranston Road, Beloit, on felony charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place.
JUSTIN L. THOMAS, 33, of Beloit, at 10:17 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, at the intersection of Eddy Street and Dewey Avenue, town of Beloit, on felony charges of possession of cocaine and fentanyl.
NIKKITA GREEN, 48, of Beloit, at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, at home on felony charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
ARISTIDE SERRANO, 25, of Janesville, at 12:03 a.m. Thursday, June 23, in the 2700 block of Sylvester Street, Janesville, on felony charges of strangulation and suffocation.
HENRY L. JACKSON, 32, of Beloit, at 8:09 a.m. Thursday, June 23, on Dewey Avenue, Beloit, on two felony charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
LUIS S. MONTES, 26, of Beloit, at 5:01 p.m. Thursday, June 23, in the 2600 block of Branigan Road, Beloit, on two felony charges of manufacturing cocaine and fentanyl with the intent to deliver.
TATIANNA M. PERKINS, 21, of Beloit, on Friday, June 24, in the 1700 block of Park Avenue, Beloit, on felony charges of possession of an electric weapon without a permit.
KAL W. BEELER, 30, of Beloit, on Friday, June 24, on County D near Tripp Road, Janesville, on felony charges of possession of cocaine.
SHAWN D. CARNEY, 46, of Madison, on Saturday, June 25, at the Rock County Jail, Janesville, on felony charges of criminal damage to property.
PATRICK D. SIMS, 35, of Janesville, at 4:35 p.m. Saturday, June 25, on the Centerway bridge, Janesville, on felony charges of attempted armed robbery.
COURTNEY A. CAMPTON, 25, of Janesville, at 5:58 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Hedberg Public Library, Janesville, on felony charges of swatting/reporting a false emergency, with a repeated modification.
Intoxicated driving arrests
BRIANA J. HUBERD, 30, of Janesville, at 11:13 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at the intersection of Crosby Avenue and Court Street on charges of operating while impaired, second offense.
MONIQUE K. KREGER, 27, of Janesville, at 11:14 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the intersection of Racine and Ringold streets on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
ANTONIO R. LOWERY, 32, of Janesville, at 3:56 p.m. Monday, June 13, in the 2700 block of County E, town of Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, third offense.
RASHELL L. DE VALK, 35, of Janesville, at 11:19 a.m. Thursday, June 23, at the intersection of Johnson and Cherry streets, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, third offense.
JUAN C. LOPEZ VEGA, 28, of Janesville, at 8:28 p.m. Friday, June 24, at the intersection of Harding and Glen streets, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
MARIO A. ROMERO, 30, of Janesville, at 1:39 a.m. Saturday, June 25, in the 1700 block of Wesley Avenue, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
TRAYEL J. WEST, 30, of Janesville, at 3:15 a.m. Saturday, June 25, in the 2600 block of Humes Road, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, second offense.
RONALD G. McGUIRE, 63, of Arlington, Texas, at 9:36 p.m. Saturday, June 25, near the intersection of Parker and Memorial drives, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
DANIEL J. McCARTHY, 32, of Janesville, at 1:10 a.m. Sunday, June 26, near the intersection of Rockport Road and Park Avenue, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, second offense.
JACOB B. RENNHACK, 27, of Milton, at 11:36 p.m. Sunday, June 26, in the 3900 block of Milton Avenue, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, second offense.
RAYMOND J. HAVENS, 23, of Edgerton, at 12:32 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, near the intersection of River Street and Centerway, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
ROBERT J. JENSEN, 21, of Janesville, at 12:52 a.m. Friday, July 1, near the intersection of Court and Pearl streets, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
JAIRO J. INFANTE-JUSTO, 23, of Beloit, at 10:39 p.m. Saturday, July 2, in the 1200 block of Friendship Drive, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, third offense.
KAIDYN J. HEIMANN, 18, of Brodhead, at 4:16 a.m. Monday, July 4, near the intersection of Milton Avenue and Black Bridge Road, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
DANNY R. JOHNSON, 63, of Janesville, at 2:04 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, near the intersection of Court Street and Garfield Avenue, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
DAVID CABELLO, 35, of Janesville, at 8:02 p.m. Monday, June 6, at the intersection of highways 51 and 11, on charges of operating while impaired, third offense.
NICOLE J. CROSS, 32, of Janesville, at 11:30 p.m. Monday, June 6, at home on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
DALE E. GREEN, 52, of Janesville, at 8:06 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at an unspecified location in Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
KELLY A. HAYES, 57, of Janesville, at 7:09 p.m. Thursday, June 16, in the 1800 block of West Happy Hollow Road, town of Rock, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
TANJA A. WASHBURN, 41, of Edgerton, at 10:12 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the intersection of Avalon Road and County J, town of La Prairie, on charges of operating while intoxicated, first offense.
HILARIO A. SOLIS ALVERAZ, 43, of Madison, at 2:24 a.m. Monday, June 20, in the 3200 block of Pontiac Drive, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
MICHAEL S. GOROMBOL, 30, of Hagerstown, Maryland, at 1:59 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, at the intersection of B R Townline Road and Edgewater Drive, town of Rock, on charges of operating while intoxicated, first offense.
DONAL E. ARNODO GOMEZ, 44, of Whitewater, at 12:47 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, at the intersection of Parker Drive and Centerway, Janesville, on charges of operating while intoxicated, first offense.
Reported
DISORDERLY CONDUCT at 8:17 a.m. Friday, June 24, at the Quality Inn Motel, 3520 Milton Ave., Janesville. A man was arrested after openly masturbating in the motel lobby.
FIRE at 10:56 p.m. Saturday, June 25, in the northeast corner of the Humes Road and Milton Avenue intersection, Janesville. A group of juveniles were found lighting off fireworks and setting grass on fire.
THEFT at 8:27 a.m. Sunday, June 26, at Menards, 2001 Morse St., Janesville. Two people are suspected of stealing a camera from the store by removing it from its box, putting it in a bag and putting the empty box back on the shelf.
FRAUD at 3:46 p.m. Monday, June 27, in the 1200 block of South Pearl Street, Janesville. A real estate agent reported that someone had put one of his client’s homes up for sale on Craigslist without permission.
ARSON at 1:22 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Wilson Elementary School, 465 Rockport Road, Janesville. Police found the flagpole in the front of the school with burn marks after an unknown person lit things near the bottom of the pole on fire.
WEAPONS VIOLATION at 4:13 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville. A group of teenagers were involved in a physical altercation at the library where one threatened to use a gun against two others. Later in the day, one of the 13-year-olds was seen pointing a gun at two of the other teenagers.
ANIMAL PROBLEM at 8:19 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, in the 4100 block of South County G, town of La Prairie. Police cited a man for letting his eight dogs run unrestrained on his neighbor’s property after he admitted he has no containment strategies for the animals once they get out.
FIRE at 3:32 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at the intersection Main Street and Centerway, Janesville. A man was cited for lighting a firework and throwing it into the grassy field.
FRAUD at 11:32 p.m. Friday, July 1, Janesville. A man reported that someone in Nebraska had used his name and Social Security number to open a bank account.
VANDALISM at 12:49 Friday, July 1, on Highway 14 near the Rock County Jail. An unknown person damaged a speed monitor alongside the road by throwing a pineapple at it.
CITIZEN ASSIST at 3:11 a.m. Sunday, July 3, in the 3000 block of South River Road, town of Rock. Police assisted an intoxicated man who was found laying in the middle of the road and released him to a family member.
FIRE at 10:33 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Bad Brad’s, 721 Center Ave., Janesville. A 50-year-old man was cited for throwing fireworks in a parking lot and running from police officers.
FIRE at 1:34 a.m. Monday, July 4, in the 10000 block of South Smythe School Road, town of Newark. A man was cited for negligent handling of burning materials after he set a building on his property on fire with fireworks.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT at 10:43 a.m. Monday, July 4, on the Happy Hollow Park walking path, town of Rock. A 72-year-old man was warned for disorderly conduct after another person spotted him out for a run naked. The man told police he had undressed during his run because he got too hot and admitted he knew it was wrong.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT at 3:45 p.m. Monday, July 4, in the 700 block of McKinley Street, Janesville. A 61-year-old man was cited with disorderly conduct after kicking over his neighbor’s grill.
VANDALISM at 10:31 a.m. Sunday, June 19, at Greenwood Cemetery, 4301 S. County T, town of Spring Valley. Gravesite decorations were reported having been moved, damaged or stolen by an unknown person. A man reported that $100 worth of planters was stolen from his father’s grave, and later that day, a woman reported a solar lantern had been stolen off of her grandchildren’s gravesite.
BATTERY at 7:43 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, in the 6900 block of County M, town of Union. A woman was arrested for battery after she called police because there was someone living in her garden shed who was no longer allowed on the property. An investigation found the woman had been involved in a battery incident with the person two days earlier.