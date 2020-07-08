Rock County
Charged
ERIC M. MICEK, 39, of 2014 S. Oakhill Ave., Janesville, with three counts of retail theft (two as felonies), attempted felony retail theft and four counts of felony bail jumping. Beloit police say in June and July, Micek made multiple thefts from Menards.
NIKKI L. SHEAR, 35, of 3303 Aurora Lane, Janesville, with party to felony retail theft. Beloit police say on March 23, Shear and another woman stole items from Walmart.
Intoxicated driving arrest
KIANA T. WATFORD, 25, of Mazomanie, at 10:08 a.m. Monday, July 6, at 650 Midland Road, Janesville. It was listed as a first offense.
Accident
MILTON AVENUE AND JOHN PAUL ROAD, JANESVILLE, at 4:42 p.m. Thursday, July ,2 when a car driven by Robert C. Smage, 80, of 530 E. Ellendale Road, No. 505, Edgerton, turned onto Milton Avenue and struck a car driven by Alyssa Stout O'Leary, 19, of 1816 Harrison Ave., Beloit, who was taken from the scene to a local hospital with a possible injury. Janesville police reported citing Smage for failing to yield the right of way at a stop sign.