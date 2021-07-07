Rock County
Arrest
MARY L. TRACY, 59, of 1011 Laurel Ave., Janesville, at 10 a.m. Monday, July 5, at 2406 Holiday Drive, Janesville, with driving a vehicle without owner consent and a probation violation.
Reported
SUSPICIOUS PERSON at 7:34 p.m. Saturday, July 3. A 16-year-old girl said a man offered her drugs and asked her to get in his vehicle near the corner of Milton Avenue and Black Bridge Road, Janesville.
VANDALISM at 7:54 a.m. Sunday, July 4 to three vending machines at Auto Spa, 6 S. Pontiac Drive, Janesville. Damage estimated at $5,000.
BURGLARY at 1:35 p.m. Friday, July 2, at 6117 S. Highway 51, town of Rock. About 13 storage lockers were reportedly broken into.
Charged
BRANDON D. WHITFIELD, 18, of 427 W. Racine St., Janesville, with driving a vehicle without owner consent. He is accused of driving a vehicle that had been stolen from Sun Prairie and parking it in a driveway of someone he didn't know in the 100 block of Linn Street, Janesville, on June 15.