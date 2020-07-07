Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrest
ROGELIO BARRALES VILLALBA, 19, of 1513 Ashland Ave., Beloit, at 3:59 p.m. Sunday, July 5 at Highway 213 and Hafeman Road, town of Plymouth. It was listed as a first offense. Rock County sheriff's deputies reported responding to a single-vehicle crash.
KENNETH M. BRUMFIELD, 24, of 2168 S. Wisconsin Ave., town of Beloit, at 10:08 p.m. Friday, July 3 at Henry Avenue and Spruce Street, Beloit, on charges of second-offense intoxicated driving with two passengers younger than 16 and possessing a firearm as a felon.
TYLER G. HEISE, 33, of 5038 N. Henke Road, Milton, at 10:16 p.m. Friday, July 3 at 2641 E. Vincent Road, town of Milton. It was listed as his first offense after Rock County sheriff's deputies say they responded to a crash involving a motorcycle.
Fire
6219 S. HIGHWAY 51, NO. 197, TOWN OF ROCK, at 8:02 p.m. Saturday, July 4, when a firework was lit too close to a trailer. The Rock County Sheriff's Office reported there were no injuries and fire officials put the fire out.