Rock County
Arrests
TODD A. DANTONI, 57, of 2700 Omaha Drive, Janesville, at midnight Thursday, July 1, at the Janesville Police Department on charges of manufacture or delivery of cocaine and maintenance of a premises or vehicle for drug trafficking.
BRIAN S. KOCH, 50, of 302 Forest Park Blvd., Janesville, at 6:33 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at home on charges of aggravated battery with intent to cause bodily harm, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and false imprisonment, all while armed.
A 15-YEAR-OLD RESIDENT OF PATHWAYS GROUP HOME, 4944 E. County A, town of Harmony, referred to juvenile authorities after group home officials said she attacked staff and other residents, causing pain and fear. She was placed in a secure facility in Portage County.
Reported
SEXUAL ASSAULT Thursday, June 29, by an Illinois woman who said an acquaintance assaulted her in the town of Turtle. The woman drove to a Rockford, Illinois, hospital for treatment before reporting the incident.
Charged
NICHOLAS L. RENTZ, 35, of 615 Centerway, upper, Janesville, on domestic abuse charges of battery and disorderly conduct and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. He is accused of repeatedly punching a man he knows while the man was driving him from Stoughton to Janesville on June 22.