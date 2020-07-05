Rock County
Arrest
JOSEPH EUGENE CROTTY, 57, of 624 Williams St., Janesville, at 1 p.m. July 3 at his home on charges of battery- threat to a judge, prosecutor or law officer; disorderly conduct; criminal damage to property; and unlawful use of a telephone.
Intoxicated driving arrest
RYAN CHARLES WEAVER, 31, of 303 S. Ringold St., Janesville, at 12:25 a.m. July 3 at Pontiac Drive and Randolph Road, Janesville. Also cited for injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and probation violation. The offense was listed as Weaver's second for intoxicated driving.