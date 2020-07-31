Rock County
Arrests
DYLAN T. ASKEW, 21, of 2323 Harvard Drive, No. 42, Janesville, at 4:27 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Parkview Drive and Wright Road on charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, aggravated battery, and misdemeanors disorderly conduct (two counts), battery and criminal damage to property. Janesville police reported that Askew followed and threatened someone he knows, pointing a gun at that person.
KYLE L. PRIEWE, 27, of 1823 Pershing Place, Janesville, at 11:41 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at home on charges of strangulation and suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct.
Intoxicated driving arrests
HAYLEE M. JARRETT, 24, of 102 S. Academy St., Janesville, at 6:10 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at Center Avenue and Racine Street. It was listed as a first offense.
DAKOTA C. LORENZ, 27, of Madison, at 10:54 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at 10048 N. Highway 14, town of Union. It was listed as his second offense. Rock County sheriff’s deputies reported responding to a traffic crash, which had Lorenz taken to a hospital in Madison.
Reported
BOAT MISSING, at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, on Bell Street, where a man reported to Janesville police that a boat that he had been storing at an address on that street for two years was missing and last seen Sunday, July 26.