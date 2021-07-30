TAVARIANA N. WILLIAMS, 17, of 420 Dodge St., Janesville, at 9:44 a.m. Thursday, July 29, at her residence, on charges of forgery and bail jumping. A 13-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY was referred to juvenile authorities in the same case on a charge of forgery.
AN 8-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY at noon Thursday, July 29, at the Janesville Police Department, referred to juvenile authorities on a charge of burglary.
Intoxicated driving arrests
RUTH L. LANGER, 54, of 5218 N. County F, Janesville, at 2:24 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at Rockport Road and Jackson Street, Janesville.
Reported
FRAUD at 10:44 a.m. Thursday, July 29, when a Janesville woman told police she received a letter telling her that her application was denied for a Wisconsin Tomorrow small business grant, and if she had not applied for it, to call a number. The state Department of Revenue told her someone had applied for the grant using her information.
BURGLARY at 11:49 a.m. Thursday, July 29. A woman on North Pearl Street, Janesville, said she left her home unlocked because she lost the key and was away for several days, when an old cellphone was taken.
BURGLARY sometime between Sunday, July 25, and Monday, July 26, on South Dickey Road in the town of Spring Valley. Someone entered a locked outbuilding and took $100.
SEX ASSAULT in the town of Janesville, reported by a woman who said a man she knows sexually assaulted her.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT at 6:23 p.m. Tuesday on the Rock County fairgrounds, when an 18-year-old Janesville man was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct after deputies said he threatened violence to a witness to a theft and refused to leave when deputies told him to.
FRAUD at 10:06 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, when the manager of Pizza Hut, 2011 W. Court St., Janesville, reported someone paid for delivered pizzas twice with counterfeit $20 bills.
THEFT of an SUV, at 2:30 a.m. Thursday, July 29, in the 600 block of Somerset Drive, Janesville, after the keys were left inside overnight. Police recovered the car in the 2000 block of Morningside Drive.
Charged
BRENDAN W. MADES III, 27, of Fort Atkinson, on charges of false imprisonment and disorderly conduct, both as acts of domestic abuse. He is accused of committing these acts on July 18 at a town of Milton residence.
TAVARIANA N. WILLIAMS, 17, of 420 Dodge St., Janesville, with driving a motor vehicle without owner consent. She is accused of taking an SUV from Harmony Drive in Janesville on July 18.
