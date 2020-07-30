Rock County
Arrest
TJ FRAZIER, 43, of 1517 Joliet St., Janesville, at 9:49 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at 2003 Holiday Drive, Janesville, on a charge of false emergency 911 phone use.
Intoxicated driving arrests
JUSTIN D. SCHLIEM, 38, of 1223 S. Grant Ave., Janesville, at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at State Street and Monterey Lane, Janesville, on charges of first-offense intoxicated driving and felony bail jumping.
EVA M. WINBURN, 43, of 114 Clark St., No. 5, Janesville, at 8:05 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Palmer Drive and Beloit Avenue, Janesville, on charges of first-offense intoxicated driving and possession of marijuana.
Reported
SHOTS FIRED at 11:56 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, in the 2400 block of Riverside Drive in the town of Beloit. Town of Beloit police reported finding several firearm round casings in the road.