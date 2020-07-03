Rock County
Arrest
NOAH M. MCCUMBER, 21, of 209 N. Pearl St., Janesville, at 12:42 a.m. July 2 in the 500 block of Chestnut Street, Janesville, on a charge of fleeing after police tried to pull him over for a probation violation. Also cited for running a red light and driving after license suspension.
Intoxicated driving arrests
CURTIS B. PASSON, 32, of 2418 Andre Ave., Janesville, at 3:32 p.m. June 23 at 2732 Milton Ave., Janesville. Also arrested on charges of reckless driving and resisting or obstructing.
ASHLEY R. ROSENCHANS, 34, of 327 Center Ave., Janesville, at 2:09 p.m. July 1 at Read Road and County O in the town of La Prairie as deputies responded to a crash report. She was arrested on charges of first-offense intoxicated driving with passengers under age 16. Also cited for no seat belts for the two children.
Reported
CHILD NEGLECT at 7:17 a.m. July 1 at 6600 E. Storrs Lake Road, town of Milton. A woman told sheriff's deputies her ex-husband left their 7-year-old in the car while he went fishing.
BURGLARY at 7:47 a.m. July 1 on West St. Lawrence Aveune in the town of Newark. The owner reported forced entry into his shop. Three cans of bug spray were taken.
SEXUAL ASSAULT between March 1 and April 1, 2020, on North County KK. A woman told sheriff's deputies a man sexually assaulted her underage teen daughter. The case was listed as active.