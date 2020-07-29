Rock County
Arrest
A 13-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY at 4:45 p.m. Monday at his residence on charges of throwing bodily fluids at a public safety officer, battery and disorderly conduct.
Reported
THEFT at 6 p.m. Monday at 8129 N. Highway 14, town of Union, when a passerby reported seeing a gray SUV whose occupants stopped at a produce stand and loaded up with produce without paying.
SEXUAL ASSAULT reported Monday after a student sent an email to a Milton High School therapist saying her father had made inappropriate sexual comments and touched her inappropriately.
Charged
DALE A. SHORT, 60, of 8867 N. Lima Center Road, Whitewater, with theft in a business setting. He is accused of taking $4,000 as a down payment for a roofing job and not doing the work.