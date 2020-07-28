Rock County
Arrests
DARREN T. NICELY, 17, of 2035 E. Schuster Ave., Beloit, at 3:58 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at the Rock County Jail, Janesville, with battery by inmate. Deputies say Nicely was unruly and then resisted and bit a correctional officer, who did not require medical treatment.
A 7-YEAR-OLD FOOTVILLE BOY at 1:18 p.m. Friday, July 24, at his residence, referred to juvenile authorities on a charge of sexual assault of a child. No details immediately available.
Intoxicated driving arrest
LUCAS D. LANGER, 27, of 1020 Mildred Ave., Edgerton, at 11:53 p.m. Friday, July 24, at Highway 59 and Vincent Road, town of Milton, after deputies located an occupied vehicle stopped on the road.
Charged
AYONNA R. WISCHOW-WILLI, 26, of 843 Ninth St., Beloit, with felony theft. She is accused of taking a diamond ring valued at $7,000, two other rings valued at $1,750, about $150 in coins and Apple Watch and a set of headphones from a home she was visiting on South Riverside Drive in the town of Beloit June 23.