Rock County
Arrests
GERSON A. RIVERA-FLORES, 22, of 339 N. Pine St., Janesville, at 4:50 a.m. Saturday, July 24, in the 2300 block of Center Avenue, Janesville, on charges of endangering safety while armed and intoxicated and disorderly conduct, after witnesses said they saw two men shooting a handgun from a porch toward a nearby field. Police are seeking a second man. No injuries reported.
THREE JANESVILLE BOYS, ages 12, 12 and 10, referred to juvenile authorities after police said they broke windows in 15 vehicles, reported at 8:05 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at C&C Johnson Truck Repair, 100 S. Pine St., Janesville.
CHRISTOPHER L. GITCHEL, 27, town of Newark, at 4:02 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at his residence, on charges of recklessly endangering safety while armed and intoxicated and disorderly conduct while armed as domestic abuse. He is accused of discharging a firearm. No injury reported.
BRAXTON D. WHITFIELD, 17, of 315 W. Van Buren St., Janesville, at 3:16 p.m. Friday at 108 Center Ave., Janesville, on a charge of driving a vehicle without owner consent as a passenger, resisting or obstructing, and bail jumping. The arrest was in conjunction with two previously announced arrests involving a car stolen from Whitewater on Friday.
Intoxicated driving arrests
LUKAS J. DABSON, 43, of 602 N. Ladue Drive, Milton, at 9:03 a.m. Friday, July 23, at 1530 Milton Avenue, Janesville.
ANDREA M. MORROW, 37, of 408 S. Main St., No. 304, Janesville, at 8:06 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at 16602 Interstate 90/39 westbound, town of Milton, after a traffic stop. Also cited for speeding and possession of THC. The arrest was listed as her first for intoxicated driving.
GILBERT J. TOMTEN, 28, of 327 S. Academy St., Janesville, at 2:13 a.m. Friday, July 23, at Rock and Jackson streets, Janesville. Also cited for driving without insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SHELDON V. RAMEY, 56, of 812 N. Grant Ave., Janesville, at 7:48 p.m. Thursday, July 22, on Rockport Road, Janesville, after a crash. Police said he drove through a stop sign and hit another vehicle.
Reported
BURGLARY at 1:03 p.m. Thursday, July 22, of 419 Benton Ave., No. 7, Janesville. A Samsung TV valued at $700 was reported stolen.
Charged
EZEKIEL D. ANDERSON, 19, of 1813 Church St., Beloit, with sexual assault of a child and child enticement. He is accused of sexually assaulting a Milton girl in Liberty Park, Milton, on Tuesday, July 20, after the two had made contact on Snapchat, a mobile app.
ROBERT J. FREEMAN, 53, of Stoughton, with possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia and second-offense intoxicated driving on Tuesday, July 20. He is accused of possessing about 0.35 grams of fentanyl and failing intoxication tests when Edgerton police encountered him July 20.