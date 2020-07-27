Rock County
Arrests
WAYNE D. SULLIVAN, 47, of 2309 Harvard Drive, No. 14, Janesville, at 3:13 p.m. Sunday on one count of fraudulent use of a credit card.
JACOB O. JOHNSON, 34, of 2225 Pioneer Road, Janesville, at 4:42 p.m. Saturday at home on one felony count of possession with intent to deliver amphetamine.
NATHAN J. QUINDT, 39, of 1912 E. Racine St., Janesville at 3:53 a.m. Saturday at home on one count of possession of a Schedule IV narcotic and one count of possession of a Schedule I and II narcotic. Also cited for probation violation and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
GREGORY D. MORATZ, 30, of Sun Prairie, and KALISHA LONNAE WILLIAMS, 26, of Madison, both at 8:01 a.m. Friday at Menards, 2001 Morse St., Janesville. Both were arrested on suspicion of theft between $500 and $5,000. Moratz also was arrested for possession of a Schedule I and Schedule II narcotic.
JEREMY E. WAUGH, 35, of Madison, at 5:43 p.m. Thursday at 1452 Monterey Lane, Janesville, on two counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, a count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, one count of felon possessing a firearm and bail jumping. Also arrested in the incident was SANFORD L. NICKLES, 36, of 545 S. Main St., Janesville, on one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and one count of bail jumping.
EDWARD LUGENO TOYER, 23, 118 N. Terrace St., Janesville, at 11:04 a.m. Thursday at 603 Cherry St., Janesville on one count of burglary while armed, a count of theft of a firearm and a count of felon in possession of a firearm.
Intoxicated driving arrests
SAMUEL J. PITCHER, 19, of 2222 S. Osborne Ave., Janesville, at 9:24 p.m. Saturday at Texas and Delaware drives, Janesville. Also cited for one felony count of felon possessing a firearm, a felony count of possession of marijuana, probation violation and bail jumping.
A 16-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE RESIDENT at 1:30 a.m. Friday at Riverside Park, 2000 Parkside Drive, Janesville. Also cited for being in a park after hours.
ERIC T. GRAHAM, 34, of 1807 Sumac Drive, Janesville, at 11:09 p.m. Thursday at Milton Avenue and Creston Park Drive, Janesville.
HUNTER J. TREWYN, 19, of Whitewater, at 3:38 a.m. Thursday. Janesville police did not include the location of the arrest in reports available Sunday.
ASHLEY D. SMITH, 33, 612 Cherry St., Janesville, at 2:51 a.m. July 18. Janesville police did not include the location of the arrest in reports available Sunday.