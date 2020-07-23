Rock County
Arrests
MATTHEW D. LEHMANN, 44, of N6560 Elder Road, Delavan, at 9:24 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at 3419 Berkshire Road, Janesville, on a charge of possessing child pornography.
EDWARD L. TOYER, 23, of 118 N. Terrace St., Janesville, at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at various locations on several burglary and misdemeanor theft charges.
JOHN E. WOLFE, 51, of 443 Pearl St., No. 4, Janesville, at 4:34 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at 12 S. Academy St., on charges of aggravated battery, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and probation violation.
Charged
DEREK H. POLZIN, 33, of 3306 Greenwood Drive, Janesville, with three counts each of forgery and fraud against a financial institution and one count of misdemeanor theft. Town of Beloit police say on May 22, 23 and 26, Polzin wrote checks in someone else’s name for a total of $960.