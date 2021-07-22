JASON D. BEAUDRY, 44, of 1212 Milton Ave., Janesville, with delivery of heroin. He is accused of giving an acquaintance one-tenth of a gram of heroin on Jan. 31, 2020, while the two were in a car in a downtown Janesville parking lot, causing an overdose. Paramedics revived the victim. An arrest warrant was issued.
KALEB J. RODRIGUEZ, 30, of 1125 Church St., Janesville, with fraudulent use of a credit card and bail jumping. He is accused of taking a card from a woman he knows and using it June 1 to get cash from an ATM in Evansville.
MARIEL B. CARTER, 35, of Milwaukee, with possession of burglarious tools and resisting an officer. He is accused of having a pair of pliers and a screwdriver in his pocket when town of Beloit police stopped him July 15 after a resident on East Briar Lane reported a stranger on his porch.
DANIEL D. LAWRENCE, 49, of 830 Rogers St., Milton, with threat to police, obstructing and third-offense intoxicated driving. He is accused of fleeing Milton police and then bragging he could have tackled the officers and shot them and registering a 0.234 blood-alcohol level after police stopped him on Rogers Street in the early morning June 11.
Sign up our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.