Rock County
Arrests
ROBERT A. HENDRICKSON, 18, of 316 E. Racine St., Janesville, at 9:11 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at 108 Center Ave., Janesville, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver marijuana.
NATHAN J. JOHNSTON, 34, of 2222 S. Osborne Ave., Janesville, and JOSHUA M. PIPPENGER, 34, of Janesville but no fixed address, at 9:27 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at Oakhill Avenue and Highway 11, Janesville, both on charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of marijuana and probation violation.