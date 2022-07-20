Rock County
BRADY E. CLEVELAND, 27, of 1310 Mayfair Drive, Apt. 10, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 44 days jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
NIHTHANYL J. DELANEY, 19, of 755 Trat St., Whitewater, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, 45 days jail. Charges of misdemeanor battery, three counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor resisting an officer and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
GERALD E. DOYLE JR., 40, of 1115 Laurel Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor hit and run and misdemeanor operating while under the influence second offense, 20 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
LUKAS H. ELLS, 27, of 815 Johnson St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, two months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
JENNIFER L. GORNIAK, 40, of 97 Falling Creek Circle, Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, two years probation. Charges of two counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling dismissed but read into court record.
JACOB J. JOHNSON, 31, of 3537 E. Thomas St., Milton, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
ALEXANDRA A. KJELL, 26, of 2531 S. River Road, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated sixth offense, 18 months prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
STEVEN K. MORGENSON, 44, of 222 Longwood Drive, Janesville, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, two years probation.
JONTAE PEGEESE, 24, of 200 W. Main St., Albany, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.
DOUGLAS M. SCHUH, 39, of P.O. Box 214, Milton, charge of misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
BENJAMIN A. SIME, 38, of 2558 W. Deer Path Trail, Janesville, misdemeanor fraud/innkeeper, etc.-nonpayment, misdemeanor credit card-theft by acquisition and misdemeanor bail jumping, two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
VERNELL STEVENSON, 42, of P.O. Box 8051, Janesville, misdemeanor battery, three months jail. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
GREGORY C. WEBSTER JR., 39, of 2021 Hubbard St., Janesville, misdemeanor credit card-theft by acquisition and misdemeanor credit card-fraudulent use, two years probation.
Walworth County
JOSE DE JESUS ACEVEDO, 29, of 7255 Lawton Ave., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.
MICHAEL R. FESENMAIER, 62, of 825 William Ave., Lake Geneva, charge of misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
ERNESTO T. HEPKER, 36, of 307 S. Church St., Unit C, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense, 15 days jail and 18 months probation.
JAMES M. THERRIEN, 44, of 1380 W. Main St., 111, Whitewater, felony possession of methamphetamine, three months jail and three years probation. Charge of possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.