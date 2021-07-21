Rock County
Arrests
A 14-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY at 10:49 a.m. July 12 at 465 Rockport Road, Janesville, referred to juvenile authorities on a charge of burglary.
CHARLES E. YOUNG, 41, of 420 S. Franklin St., Janesville, at 10:22 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, at 3100 Morgan Way, Janesville, on charges of physical abuse of a child and a probation violation.
JESSICA M. HAGAR, 32, and BRENNAN F. COLBURN, 33, both of 462 N. Chatham St., upper, Janesville, at 11:55 a.m. Thursday, July 15, each on a charge of child neglect/failure to provide necessary shelter.
LINDSEY R. STAPLETON, 31, of 221 S. Jackson St., Janesville, at 4:25 p.m. July 13 at 1900 Alden Road, Janesville, on a charge of possession of crack cocaine.
A 12-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY at midnight Thursday, July15, at his residence on a charge of burglary.
BRIAN K. JARRETT, 63, of 1531 Bunting Lane, Janesville, at 9:40 a.m. Sunday, July 18, at 108 Center Ave, Janesville, on charges of possession of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia and a probation violation.
Intoxicated driving arrests
CALEB P. HENTHORN, 30, of 2627 Kelso Drive, Janesville, at 2:46 p.m. Monday, July 19, after a two-vehicle crash at Center and Wilson avenues, Janesville.
BENJAMIN A. KITLICA, 29, of 1421 Canyon Drive, No. 3, Janesville, at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at 3515 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville.
PATRICIA M. GRIGSBY, 38, of 6 Sinclair St., Janesville, at 3:10 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at 3123 S. Highway 51, Janesville. Also cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Reported
THEFT of a Crossroads RV travel trailer valued at $12,000, reported at 2:22 p.m. Saturday, July 17, from the 3700 block of South Highway 51, Janesville.
CAR THEFT at 9:41 a.m. Sunday, July 18, from the 400 block of Eisenhower Avenue, Janesville. A white 2015 Nissan Pathfinder valued at $10,000 was not immediately recovered.
Charged
JERRIN C. WALKER, 22, of 1854 Northgate Drive, No. 112, Beloit, with possession with intent to deliver THC, delivery of THC and bail jumping. He is accused of selling marijuana in the the Janesville Walmart parking lot the night of June 12, when police surveilling the area spotted him and found 9.9 ounces of marijuana in various packages in his vehicle. A man who admitted buying from Walker was ticketed for possession of marijuana.
JASON A. BEAULEAVE, 36, of 1128 Partridge Ave., Beloit, with first-degree sexual assault of a child, repeated sexual assault of a child and exposing a child to harmful materials. He is accused of these crimes involving three children he knows in December in Janesville.
DOMINIQUE S. LEWIS, 31, of 618 St. Lawrence St., Beloit, with two counts of delivery of 1 gram or less of cocaine. He is accused of selling cocaine to a Janesville police informant on May 30 and June 22.