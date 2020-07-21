Rock County
Arrests
TYLER G. CROSS, 21, of 8985 N. First St., No. 9, Edgerton, at 5:59 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at Target, 2017 Humes Road, Janesville, on charges of false imprisonment, disorderly conduct and battery, all with domestic violence enhancers.
JASON ST. GERMAINE, 48, of Lac Du Flambeau, at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 19, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Janesville police later reported finding 92 grams of cocaine, 2 grams of fentanyl and scales in a room at the Baymont Hotel that St. Germaine paid for. In an earlier, related traffic stop, Janesville police arrested KYLE RICHARDS, 31, of Baraboo, at 3:55 p.m. Sunday on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. Exact locations of arrest were not immediately clear, although they were both traffic stops.
Intoxicated driving arrests
KARRIE A. JEWELL, 54, of 889 Arthur Drive, No. 6, Milton, at 9:57 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Highway 11 and Interstate 90/39. It was listed as her first offense. Rock County sheriff’s deputies report that Jewell drove eastbound in the westbound lanes on the Highway 11 bypass after coming from a local bar.
JAMES E. SONNENBERG, 59, of 1010 Bailey Road, Delavan, at 7:24 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at 4137 E. Highway 67, town of Turtle. It was listed as his third offense. Rock County sheriff’s deputies reported responding to a crash, after which Sonnenberg was also cited for failure to keep vehicle under control.
Reported
DOG KILLING MORE CHICKENS at 12:29 p.m. Friday, July 17, at 4232 W. Hanover Road, town of Rock, where a resident complained that yet again, a neighbor’s dog killed more of her chickens. This time, four chickens died. Late last month, six chickens and five ducks were reportedly killed.