Rock County
Arrest
DAIJAH L. EVANS, 25, of 2250 Tall Grass Court, No. 1, Beloit, at 8:29 p.m. Friday, July 16, at Townsend and Roherty roads, town of Center, on charges of possession with intent to deliver THC, maintaining a drug-trafficking vehicle, fleeing and illegally carrying a concealed weapon, a 9mm handgun.
Intoxicated driving arrests
RYAN W. NEEDHAM, 20, of 6325 W. Grand Videre Drive, Janesville, at 11:19 p.m. Friday, July 16, at 530 E. Ellendale Road, town of Fulton, after the vehicle he was driving crashed. Also cited for underage drinking and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest was listed as his first for intoxicated driving.
JEREMIAH L. DARWIN, 20, of South Beloit, Illinois, at 3 a.m. Sunday, July 18, at Dickey and Footville-Brodhead roads, town of Spring Valley, after a traffic crash. The arrest was listed as his second for intoxicated driving.
DAVID W. LYNCH, 57, of 525 Milton Ave., No. 2, Janesville, at 8:24 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Parker Drive and Centerway, Janesville. The arrest was listed as his first for intoxicated driving.
EDDIE L. MOFFETT, 28, of 255 S. Jackson St., No. 4, Janesville, at 11:29 p.m. Friday, July 16, at Jackson and Holmes streets, Janesville. Also arrested on a charge of obstructing or resisting. The intoxicated driving arrest was listed as his second.
KORBYN J. SQUIRES, 20, of 1335 Woodman Road, No. 10, Janesville, at 2:56 a.m. Friday, July 16, at 254 E. Memorial Drive, Janesville. Also cited for driving after revocation.
Reported
BURGLARY at 5:35 p.m. Friday, July 16, in the 900 block of South Jackson Street, Janesville. Three $100 bills were taken.
Fire calls
GARAGE FIRE at 11:54 a.m. Friday, July 16, at 1808 S. Osborne Ave., Janesville. A fire in a detached garage was doused within 10 minutes of firefighters’ arrival. No injuries were reported. Cause was under investigation. Garage listed as total loss, $25,000 in damage.