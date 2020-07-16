Rock County
Arrests
ELONTAE M. PHIFFER, 17, of Beloit, at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at 944 N. Wright Road, Janesville, on charges of possession with intent to deliver marijuana and operating a motor vehicle without owner consent. From the incident, Janesville police also reported arresting DEJHAUAN P. ALLEN, 22, of Beloit, on charges of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and crack cocaine. A 14-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY was also arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without consent as a passenger.
Intoxicated driving arrests
LAWRENCE PINKERTON, 33, of Madison, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Green Valley and Midvale drives, Janesville, on charges of third-offense intoxicated driving with a passenger younger than 16 and possession of marijuana.
GERMAN E. PUENTES-AVALOS, 33, of 418 Center Ave., lower unit, Janesville, at 9:57 p.m. Tuesday, July 14 at highways 51 and 11, Janesville. It was listed as a first offense.
Charged
SONNY R. BALADEZ, 25, of 612 E. Holmes St., Janesville, with burglary, theft and criminal damage to property. Janesville police say on Nov. 19, Baladez broke into Bogey’s Bar on North Washington Street and stole a cash box and a safe. Police say they found blood at the scene and matched it to Baladez.