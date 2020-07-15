Rock County
Arrests
MIGUEL HERNANDEZ GONZALEZ, 32, of 419 Cherry St., Janesville, at 2:43 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at home on charges of physical abuse of a child and disorderly conduct.
MICHAEL D. TRACY, 38, of 2243 S. Pow Wow Trail, town of Beloit, at 5 p.m. Monday, July 13, at 1108 W. Wall St., Janesville, on charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.
Intoxicated driving arrest
KENNETH D. MILLER, 31, of 718 Miller Ave., Janesville, at 7:07 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at 3123 Highway 51. It was listed as a first offense.
Charged
RACHEL A. GOODRICH, 33, of Appleton, with hit-and-run causing injury. Rock County sheriff’s deputies say on July 11, Goodrich hit another vehicle at Highway 213 and County A in the town of Magnolia and left the scene.
JACOB N. SCHLEGEL, 31, of 1439 Lafayette St., Janesville, with felony retail theft and two counts of misdemeanor retail theft. Janesville police say on June 10, 11 and 18, Schlegel stole seven sirloin steaks from Woodman’s and two chainsaws from Blain’s Farm & Fleet before unsuccessfully attempting to steal more meat from Sentry Foods.