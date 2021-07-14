Rock County
Arrests
TWO JANESVILLE BOYS, AGE 8 AND 10, at noon Tuesday, referred to juvenile authorities on a charge of burglary.
MARQUISE D. CLARK, 36, of 1315 Ravine St., Apt. A, Janesville, at 6:46 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at 2617 Harvard Drive, Janesville, on charges of unlawful use of a phone, false 911 call, and battery or threat to law enforcement.
SAMANTHA J. HART, 26, of 1601 N. Randall Ave., No. 36, Janesville, at 12:54 a.m. Sunday, July 11, at 1650 S. Arch St., Janesville, on charges of possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia and a probation violation.
Intoxicated driving arrests
JOHNATHON D. WILLIS, 24, of W525 Golf Course Road, Brodhead, at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, at Highway 11 and Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville, after a traffic stop. The arrest was listed as his first for intoxicated driving.
JEREMY R. KROEGER, 34, of 154 Valley Drive, Janesville, at 12:35 a.m. Sunday, July 11, after a crash at Highway 81 and County H, town of Newark. The arrest was listed as his first for intoxicated driving.
ANDREW R. CALLAS, 31, of 905 S. Scharine Road, town of Bradford, at 9:16 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at Mineral Point and Austin roads, town of Janesville. The arrest was listed as his first for intoxicated driving.
OLIVIA M. ZEIMET, 26, of 869 County A, Edgerton, at 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 12, at 571 E. Richardson Springs Road, town of Fulton. The arrest was listed as her first for intoxicated driving.
ALLAN J. KAPLAN, 45, of 480 N. Pearl St., Janesville, at 11:16 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at Academy Street and Laurel Avenue, Janesville.
Reported
THEFT BY FRAUD at 12:14 a.m. Sunday, July 11, at the Rock County Jail, where an inmate told deputies $1,200 had been taken from his bank account without his consent.
Charged
DYLAN F. SPANGLER, 18, of 2304 Chaparral Drive, Janesville, with physical abuse of a child/intentionally causing bodily harm, strangulation/suffocation and bail jumping. He is accused of assaulting a girl he knows July 7 at his residence.
DANIEL E. BECKER, 41, of 6315 W. Valley Springs Road, Janesville, with substantial battery, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass. He is accused of breaking cheekbones and causing other injuries to man in an assault the morning of Friday, July 9, at the man’s east-side Janesville home.