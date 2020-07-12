Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrest
TOMAS JOSEHERNANDEZ, 27, of Fort Atkinson, at 3:13 a.m. Sunday at Milton Avenue and Highway 14, Janesville. Also arrested on charges of obstructing or resisting and driving without a valid license.
Green County
Intoxicated driving arrest
JARAD J. WARGOWSKY, 36, Janesville, at 8:14 p.m. Saturday, after sheriff's deputies responded to the intersection of County E and Condon Road in the town of Decatur for a report of a vehicle in the ditch. Also cited for driving after revocation and failure to maintain control of vehicle.