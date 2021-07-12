Rock County
Arrests
DEREK A. TABBERT, 37, of 4445 E. Highway 14, Janesville, at 8:18 a.m. Thursday, July 8, at 645 S. Wright Road, Janesville, on charges of false swearing, forgery, and fraud to obtain driver's license or ID card.
KYLE N.W.E. DUFOUR, 34, of 2453 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville, at 12:41 p.m. Friday, July 9, at his residence, on charges of strangulation/suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct, all as acts of domestic abuse.
Intoxicated driving arrests
DYLAN W. DRAKE, 23, of Cornell, at 6:55 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Court Street and Crosby Avenue, Janesville. The arrest was listed as his second for intoxicated driving. Also arrested on a warrant and cited for failing to wear a seat belt and driving after license revocation.
Reported
SUV THEFT at 9:21 a.m. Friday, July 9, when an employee of Gordie Boucher Ford Lincoln, Janesville, reported a gray 2021 Ford Explorer had been missing for two months. The company wanted to wait to report it because they were not sure if it was stolen or was just loaned out.