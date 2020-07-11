Rock County
Arrests
MARCOS GARCIA, 29, of 204 E. High St., Milton, at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at 2616 Hyacinth Ave., Janesville, on charges of felony possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation.
Intoxicated driving arrests
LACI L. AINGER, 31, of 1739 Forest Ave., Beloit, at 10:35 p.m. Monday, July 6, at Court and River streets, Janesville.
Reported
FRAUD ATTEMPT, reported by a Janesville woman on Friday, July 10. She received a call from "U.S. Legal Support" and was asked to send $1,900 to void an arrest warrant against her. She gave out no information or money.