Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrest
EVAN G. DANIELS, 21, of 146 C St., Footville, at 7:13 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, after a vehicle crash in a construction zone on Highway 213 near County M, town of Magnolia. Also arrested on charges of bail jumping and possession of THC.
Walworth County
Charged
CURT D. PATRICK, 37, of 225 S. Maple Lane, Whitewater, with three counts of delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is accused of selling small amounts of cocaine to a Walworth County sheriff's informant on three occasions in May at undisclosed locations in Whitewater and of possessing 16.87 grams of cocaine and paraphernalia at his residence when deputies executed a search warrant June 24.