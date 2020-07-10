Rock County
Arrests
LATASHA R. HENDERSON, 33, of 3300 S. Afton Road, Janesville, at 7:02 p.m. Wednesday at 2500 Milton Ave. on charges of possessing a narcotic, drug paraphernalia and a prescription drug.
CALEB L. SWIERCZ, 18, of 2530 Sauk Drive, Janesville, at 3:03 p.m. Thursday, July 9 at 3400 E. Racine St., on a charge of aggravated battery intending substantial harm.
Intoxicated driving arrest
CHAD E. BOBZIEN, 42, of 5423 E. Highway 14, Janesville, at 7:38 p.m. Wednesday, July 8 at 2819 N. Lexington Drive. It was listed as his first offense.
Reported
GUN PULLED at 10:47 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Interstate 90/39 and Humes Road in Janesville. A man reported to Janesville police that another man pointed a handgun at him while driving on the Interstate. Police closed the investigation without enough information to continue.
Charged
RYAN M. STARCK, 31, of 9507 E. County N, Milton, with two counts of sexually assaulting a child younger than 16 and one count of exposing a child to harmful material. Rock County sheriff's deputies say between March 12 and April 30, Starck groped, raped and sent inappropriate pictures to a teenage girl he knows.