Rock County
Arrests
KELSEY D. WILLIAMSON, 47, of 1522 Kellogg Ave., Janesville, at 10:48 a.m. Tuesday at Center and Kellogg avenues on a charge of possession with intent to deliver narcotics.
15-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY at noon Tuesday at an undisclosed location on a charge of unauthorized use of personal identifying information.
Intoxicated driving arrest
BRADLY D. DELONG, 49, of 4405 E. County S, Beloit, at 2:51 p.m. Monday at La Prairie Town Hall and Maple Lane roads, town of La Prairie, on charges of third-offense OWI and felony possession of marijuana.
Charged
DARREN T. NICELY, 17, of 2035 E. Schuster Drive, Beloit, with operating a motor vehicle without consent and three counts of felony bail jumping. Town of Beloit police say on June 22, Nicely, who has a pending case about driving an ATV down Milton Avenue in Janesville, drove a stolen vehicle.
MICHAEL M. WOPAT, 23, of 122 Royal Court, Janesville, with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and delivering heroin. Rock County sheriff's deputies say on May 17, they responded to a parking lot in the town of Janesville and found an unconscious person who had possibly overdosed from heroin he said Wopat delivered to him.