Rock County

Arrests

A 15-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY at 10:22 p.m. Sunday at 1827 Bond Place, Janesville. He was referred to juvenile authorities on charges of driving a motor vehicle without owner consent and intoxicated driving.

MICHAEL E. LAMPHEAR, 44, of 1103 Mitchell St., Janesville, at 5:51 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Anthony Avenue, Janesville, on charges of false imprisonment, battery and intimidation of a witness.

Intoxicated driving arrest

RICHARD L. ALWIN, 62, of 934 S. Kemp Road, Avalon, at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday after a one-vehicle crash on Bradford Town Hall Road at Kemp Road in the town of Bradford.

Reported

FRAUD at 10:36 a.m. Wednesday at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, where a town of Harmony resident reported buying a cellphone on eBay that turned out to be stolen.

Charged

DAVID A. SCOFIELD, 31, of 501 First Center Ave., Brodhead, with physical abuse of a child as a repeat felony offender. He is accused of slapping a girl he knows in the face on Nov. 15 at a Beloit residence.