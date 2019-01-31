Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

GERALD E. CAIN, 68, of 4309 Crossing Lane, Milton, at 11:05 p.m. Monday at Crossing Lane and John Paul Road.

SARAN MAO, 32, Richfield, Minnesota, at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday at South Jackson Street and Reuther Way, Janesville.

SHANE T. PLOOF, 19, of 646 Harding St., Janesville, at 10:11 p.m. Tuesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, 1000 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville, after the car he was driving hit a light pole in the parking lot. Also arrested on a charge of reckless driving/endangering safety.

Charged

PHILLIP J. ALEXANDER, 17, Madison, with party to operating a vehicle without owner consent. He is accused of being one of two men arrested early Friday morning near Stoughton after Janesville police followed their car, which was reported stolen in Illinois. The Gazette previously reported the arrest of the driver, BISHOPP J. GUNN, 19, of Belvidere, Illinois.

Walworth County

Charged

CORY J. BEASTER, 38, of 512 E. North St., Whitewater, with two counts of operating a motor vehicle without owner consent, two counts of misdemeanor theft and a single count of driving a vehicle without owner consent and abandoning the vehicle. Whitewater police say Beaster stole a Ford Bronco on Sept. 21, a Chevy Silverado on Oct. 2 and a 2001 Saturn on Dec. 9. All vehicles were separately recovered.

DYLAN S. DECESARE, 19, of Crystal Lake, Illinois, with two counts of identity theft for financial gain. Lake Geneva police say on April 16 and 20, he used someone else's credit card at Home Depot for $420.95 and Taco Bell in Lake Geneva.

MATTHEW S. MORRIS, 38, of Milwaukee, with attempting to flee or elude an officer, hit and run of an attended vehicle, operating while revoked, and possession of marijuana, an illegally obtained prescription and drug paraphernalia. Walworth County sheriff's deputies say on Jan. 22, Morris fled from police on Interstate 43 and crashed into another vehicle. He was eventually found with 6.5 grams of marijuana, multiple glass pipes and eight packages of Suboxone.

JEFF M. STASIAK, 39, of W3219 S. Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva, with physical abuse of a child and strangulation and suffocation. Town of Linn police say on Oct. 21, Stasiak pushed, choked and yelled at a child he knows.