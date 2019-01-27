Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

PAUL M. GORTON, 26, of 781 S. Main St., Janesville, at 1:54 a.m. Saturday at 2626 Humes Road, Janesville. It was his second OWI offense.

RENITA M. NANCE, 24, of 320 N. Academy St., Janesville, at 2:43 a.m. Saturday at Holmes and Academy streets, Janesville.

KELLY J. STERKEN, 50, of 209 N. Church St., Darien, at 2:20 a.m. Saturday at Court Street and Parker Drive, Janesville. It was Sterken’s first OWI offense.

Arrest

MALIK M. PERRY, 19, of 300 E. Racine St., Janesville, at 5:17 p.m. Friday at 1404 Creston Park Drive, Janesville, on a fugitive complaint charge. He is accused of shooting a man in Calumet City, Illinois. Police observed him and a woman leaving his residence after police learned he might be staying in Janesville. They arrested him at an ATM drive-thru.

