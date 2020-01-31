Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrest

DANA N. LOPEZ, 21, of N3722 Kendall Court, Delavan, at 1:43 a.m. Wednesday at Jackson Street and Wilson Avenue, Janesville.

Charged

ANN M. ZIMDARS, 33, of 210 Church St., Clinton, with reckless driving, hit-and-run, and driving while suspended, all causing great bodily harm, and obstructing. She is accused of driving an SUV into a minivan Sunday at Portland and Lincoln avenues in Beloit, causing the minivan driver to suffer a brain bleed and fractures of a finger and scapula. Zimdars is accused of leaving the scene of the crash and of trying to escape when a Beloit officer arrested her Wednesday.