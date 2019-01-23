Rock County

Charged

MICHAEL A. MILLS, 26, of 268 Franklin St., Evansville, with physical abuse of a child. He is accused of squeezing a small child he knows, causing bruises on the child’s arms.

BRITTANY S. MCINTYRE, 28, of 6619 E. Highway 81, Beloit, with felony retail theft. She is accused of taking clothing valued at more than $500 from Kohl’s department store, 2500 Milton Ave., Janesville, on Aug. 1. An arrest warrant was issued.

ALVERE D. PARKER, 28, of 1605 N. Randall Ave., Janesville, with physical abuse of a child/intentionally causing bodily harm. He is accused of hitting a small child he knows with his hand and a belt in late December, causing bruises.