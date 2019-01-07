Rock County
Arrest
SABRINA LYNN BURNETT, 28, of 1806 Calumet Ave., Beloit, at 9:36 a.m. Dec. 25, 2018, at 3800 Deerfield Dr., Janesville, on charge of fraudulent use of financial card.
Intoxicated driving arrests
MICHAEL ALLEN SCHULTZ, 24, of 3229 Royal Rd., Janesville, at 4:22 a.m. Saturday at Hawthorne Avenue and North Pontiac Drive, Janesville. It was his first offense.
BRANDEN DANIEL PETERS, 25, at 8:30 a.m. Friday on North Franklin Street. Peters struck a utility pole with his vehicle and flipped onto the road. He was not severely injured. It was his second offense.
Reported
FRAUD at 6:18 p.m. Friday. A man reported to the Janesville Police Department that he fell victim to an internet scam and lost $4,000.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse