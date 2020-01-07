Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrest

ETHAN G. EVERSOLE, 23, of 326 N. Wright St., Delavan, at 6:26 p.m. Saturday at Henke and Bingham roads, town of Harmony, on charges of operating with a detectable controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arrest

FELIPE RAMIREZ, 22, of 414 Park Ave., Janesville, at 8:56 p.m. Sunday at his home on charges of possession of ketamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charged

TAYLOR M. SCHULZ, 22, of 702 McEwen St., Brodhead, with fleeing, possession of marijuana and bail jumping. Schultz is accused of fleeing at high speed in a pickup truck when police tried to stop him on Beloit’s west side Saturday and of possessing more than 2 ounces of marijuana in the truck.

DERRICK T. HINTZMAN, 34, of 120 N. Richards St., Orfordville, with possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia, obstructing, and bail jumping. Hintzman is accused of possessing seven small baggies of cocaine with a total package weight of 1.8 grams after police stopped him and KAYLA L. WARN, 24, of 120 S. Richards St., Orfordville, on Sunday night at Wilson and Locust streets, Janesville. Warn was charged with obstructing, drug paraphernalia possession and bail jumping. She is accused of giving a false name to police. Both were accused of possessing crack pipes and giving false names.