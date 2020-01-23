Rock County
Accident
WUTHERING HILLS AND HIGHWAY 11, JANESVILLE, where a vehicle driven by Bodi T. Fitzgerald, 17, W9202 Ripley Road, Apt. B, Cambridge, was stopped at the intersection when it turned south onto Wuthering Hills Drive into traffic and was struck by a vehicle driven by Sarah C. Petty, 46, of 25 Sinclair St., Janesville. A vehicle driven by Christopher M. Lyons, 35, of 1103 Heritage Court, Edgerton, was behind Petty and was unable to avoid the collision. Petty and Fitzgerald were transported by ambulance for possible injury. Fitzgerald was cited for operating while suspended and failure to yield right of way.